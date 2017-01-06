Supporting Mental Health in Canada better

As you may or may not know, Ottawa and the provinces have been trying to get a new deal on healthcare reached. Initial efforts failed, although 3 Atlantic Provinces have signed separate health care agreements with the federal government since.

One of the aspects of these health care talks was the federal government offering a lot of money – $11.5-billion worth – for mental health and home care services over the next decade. There is an article in the Hill Times from yesterday from a group based out of Manitoba called the Evidence Network of Canadian Health Policy. The article basically presents the argument that Canada has not spent enough on mental health services – and should (they also link it to children’s health).

You can read their article here.

