Archives

Categories
«  
  »

Supporting Mental Health in Canada better

Posted by Scott Tribe on January 6, 2017, at 9:50 am |

As you may or may not know, Ottawa and the provinces have been trying to get a new deal on healthcare reached. Initial efforts failed, although 3 Atlantic Provinces have signed separate health care agreements with the federal government since.

One of the aspects of these health care talks was the federal government offering a lot of money – $11.5-billion worth – for mental health and home care services over the next decade. There is an article in the Hill Times from yesterday from a group based out of Manitoba called the Evidence Network of Canadian Health Policy. The article basically presents the argument that Canada has not spent enough on mental health services – and should (they also link it to children’s health).

You can read their article here.

UPDATE: You can also find Evidence Network at their Facebook Page and Twitter account for more interesting reading.

Share
Category: Canadian Politics | Leave a comment | Trackback for this entry |

Leave a Reply

  

  

  

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

unique visitors since the change to this site domain on Nov 12, 2008.