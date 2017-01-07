Archives

Why Michael Chong probably won’t win the CPC Leadership race.

Posted by Scott Tribe on January 7, 2017

I think this poll by Ekos asking whether people of different political stripes whether they believe this statement tells you why Mr. Chong won’t win:

 

When Lisa Raitt, another supposed CPC moderate candidate is attacking Kevin O’Leary for of all things supporting a national carbon tax (and he isn’t even in the race yet officially), I think Michael Chong has an uphill battle to win the leadership race.

He would be the Conservative leader I as a Liberal fear the most, but I don’t think he’ll find enough moderates in the CPC grassroots to elect him as leader.

1 comment to Why Michael Chong probably won’t win the CPC Leadership race.

  • CuJoYYC
    01/07/2017 at 11:29 am · Reply

    Chong is such a fish out of water compared to his opponents and the CPC base. I’ve never understood why he stays affiliated with Harper’s party of troglodytes. (I mean no disrespect to troglodytes.)

