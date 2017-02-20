Conservative Pandering to the Alt-Right

A poll released earlier today says that about a quarter of those Canadians polled want a Donald Trump (attempted) type travel ban.

This is who a large segment of the current Conservative Party leadership crop is pandering to. It’s why they endorsed an Anti-Islamaphobia motion by Tom Mulcair last Fall without fanfare, but are resisting a similar motion by Liberal MP Iqra Khalid now. The fear of the “alt-right” (see white nationalist) has made them decide to oppose this notion now, when it was ok a few months ago. (and particularly bad when the Quebec City massacre just happened a month ago. I’d thought that would have helped them climb down from this pandering to extremists and bigots, but apparently not).

Only Michael Chong supports it of the current leadership crop… which is another reason (besides supporting a carbon tax) that he won’t win.. there aren’t many Moderate” Conservative voters left out there it seems.