Gender Equality Forum in Brantford – Ruby Sahota lead panellist

On Thursday, April 20, a gender equality forum is being held in Brantford. Special Guest MP Ruby Sahota and other Brantford-Brant community leaders will discuss how they defied the odds to succeed in their careers and what challenges and barriers still exist for women today.

This is a free event; it includes a discussion forum, Q&A and social. Everyone is welcome to attend.

On this panel is the aforementioned Ruby Sahota, the current MP for Brampton North, LPC Ontario Caucus Chair, and former lawyer. The other panellists are Brantford-Brant community leaders, They have a lifetime of community involvements in Brantford-Brant and experience in diverse fields. Below is just a small selection of their professional roles and positions held.

JENNIFER CANNING

– Reverend at Fairview United Church

KAREN GEORGE

– Former Brantford Mayor and successful businesswoman

ELIZABETH LORENZIN

– Owner-Operator, Lorenzin Market Research

DANIELLE TAKACS

– Federal Government Relations Manager at TD Bank

– Owner/Operator of Brantford-Brant Humber Strategies Consulting

– 2015 Liberal Candidate in Brantford-Brant

SANDRA VOS

– Cattle Farm Owner-Operator

Discussion Forum Moderator: LIN FINES

Retired – Senior Management – Human Resources,

Past President of Canadian Federation of University Women Brantford.

If you are in the area and interested in attending, this event is non-partisan and open to all! It will be held at the T.B. Costain-SC Johnson Community Centre, 16 Morell St. at 6:30 p.m.

For tickets / RSVP, the link is here.