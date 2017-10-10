Combatting Discrimination/ Bias: Panel in Brantford featuring Mary Ng

If you’re in the Brantford area on Sunday Oct 15, and want to attend an interesting political and social discussion, consider coming Sunday Oct 15 to the Islamic Community Centre at 1pm to a panel discussing how to combat discrimination and implicit bias. Sponsored by the local Brantford-Brant Women’s Liberal Club, the special guest will be Mary Ng, the Liberal MP for Markham-Thornhill, as well as local panelists. All are welcome to attend. You may read more and RSVP at http://stopbias.eventbrite.ca

More information below:

YOU can make a difference!

On Sunday, October 15 2017 join us for a FREE social and community forum to learn more about this important subject and how you can make a difference. All are welcome!

Special Guest:

Mary Ng

MP for Markham-Thornhill

Former Director of Appointments for Prime Minister Trudeau

Former Executive Director to the President of Ryerson University

Oct. 15, 2017

Social 1-2 PM

Forum/Q&A 2-3:30 PM

Islamic Cultural Centre

200 Greenwich St.,

Brantford, ON

Join our special guest Mary Ng, as well as local panelists:

Alison Biro

Lawyer, Criminal and Family Law

Lauren Burrows

Education and Inclusion Coordinator, Laurier Brantford

Azra Chaudhry

YMCA Immigrant Settlement Services

Marion MacDonald

Member of the Minister’s Advisory Council for Special Education

Moderator:

Kathryn Kissinger, HR Practitioner

Discrimination and Implicit Bias

• Recognize it

• Protect Yourself

• Combat it

and find out what steps our Government is taking to combat it.

Read more and RSVP at stopbias.eventbrite.ca