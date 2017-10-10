Categories

Combatting Discrimination/ Bias: Panel in Brantford featuring Mary Ng

Posted by Scott Tribe on October 10, 2017

If you’re in the Brantford area on Sunday Oct 15, and want to attend an interesting political and social discussion, consider coming Sunday Oct 15 to the Islamic Community Centre at 1pm to a panel discussing how to combat discrimination and implicit bias. Sponsored by the local Brantford-Brant Women’s Liberal Club, the special guest will be Mary Ng, the Liberal MP for Markham-Thornhill, as well as local panelists. All are welcome to attend. You may read more and RSVP at http://stopbias.eventbrite.ca

More information below:

YOU can make a difference!

On Sunday, October 15 2017 join us for a FREE social and community forum to learn more about this important subject and how you can make a difference. All are welcome!

Special Guest:
Mary Ng
MP for Markham-Thornhill
Former Director of Appointments for Prime Minister Trudeau
Former Executive Director to the President of Ryerson University

 

 

Oct. 15, 2017
Social 1-2 PM
Forum/Q&A 2-3:30 PM

Islamic Cultural Centre

200 Greenwich St.,
Brantford, ON

Join our special guest Mary Ng, as well as local panelists:

Alison Biro
Lawyer, Criminal and Family Law

Lauren Burrows
Education and Inclusion Coordinator, Laurier Brantford

Azra Chaudhry
YMCA Immigrant Settlement Services

Marion MacDonald
Member of the Minister’s Advisory Council for Special Education

Moderator:
Kathryn Kissinger, HR Practitioner

Discrimination and Implicit Bias
• Recognize it
• Protect Yourself
• Combat it
and find out what steps our Government is taking to combat it.

Read more and RSVP at stopbias.eventbrite.ca

