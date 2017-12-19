Categories

Archives

A sample text widget

Etiam pulvinar consectetur dolor sed malesuada. Ut convallis euismod dolor nec pretium. Nunc ut tristique massa.

Nam sodales mi vitae dolor ullamcorper et vulputate enim accumsan. Morbi orci magna, tincidunt vitae molestie nec, molestie at mi. Nulla nulla lorem, suscipit in posuere in, interdum non magna.

 
  »

Conservative Christmas Grinch

Posted by Scott Tribe on December 19, 2017, at 9:31 am |

A loyal reader of this blog sent me a picture of this. It’s apparently an insert that was put into a well known Conservative MP’s Christmas Card that this MP sent out. If anyone else saw or got this, you’ll know who the MP is.

Our Conservative colleagues were well known in government for trying to politicize anything they could – it appears that being in opposition has not dampened that, when you’re using Christmas to send out partisan barbs.

(I particularly am charmed by the barb sent Environment Minister’s Catharine McKenna’s way – “a  White Christmas” haha.. hilarious.. that will prove to her there’s no such thing as climate change, ha ha)

Tags: , , , | Category: Canadian Politics | Comments are closed | Trackback for this entry |

Comments are closed.
unique visitors since the change to this site domain on Nov 12, 2008.