Conservative Christmas Grinch

A loyal reader of this blog sent me a picture of this. It’s apparently an insert that was put into a well known Conservative MP’s Christmas Card that this MP sent out. If anyone else saw or got this, you’ll know who the MP is.

Our Conservative colleagues were well known in government for trying to politicize anything they could – it appears that being in opposition has not dampened that, when you’re using Christmas to send out partisan barbs.

(I particularly am charmed by the barb sent Environment Minister’s Catharine McKenna’s way – “a White Christmas” haha.. hilarious.. that will prove to her there’s no such thing as climate change, ha ha)