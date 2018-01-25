Falling dominoes.

A flurry of sexual harassment and sexual misconduct allegations, and convictions for rape have dominated the political, sports and entertainment world of late. It may turn into a flood before its all over, but that’s good. For those found guilty, the sooner the filth is washed away, the better.

It is regrettable that someone who had multiple sexual misconduct allegations against him still got elected to the highest political office in the US last year, as the bitter partisan divide in the US made people with their partisan blinders on overlook the charges, dismiss them as being untrue, or simply not care about it – a discredit to them and their nation, though Roy Moore’s defeat gave me hope that perhaps there is remorse starting to take shape there.

Perhaps a tiny bit of good came out of it – Trump’s election appeared to outrage and galvanize those who have been suffering in silence for many years to break their silence – and the #Me-too movement was born; Now those who used their positions of authority and power to victimize multiple people are now finally paying the piper for their actions.

I suspect there will be more coming – from all political parties and positions of authority. This is not going away any time soon. Nor should it. The way to stop or end evil is to expose it to the light.